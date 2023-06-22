Kazakh President's initiative on proclamation of International Year of Volunteers discussed in MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov met with the Executive Coordinator of the UN Volunteers Program Toyly Kurbanov at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh diplomat thanked the UNV Executive Coordinator for his active participation in the work of the International Volunteer Forum, which began its work in Astana, and also expressed gratitude for the assistance and support provided in the preparation of the event.

During the meeting, topical issues of cooperation in the development of the volunteer movement at the national and global level, the importance of expanding the activities of voluntary movements in order to achieve the goals of the UN Global Agenda until 2030, as well as the prospects for the development of volunteering in Kazakhstan were discussed.

The parties also discussed in detail the issue of promoting the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the announcement of the International Year of Volunteer Mobilization for Development.

First Deputy Minister Umarov emphasized that UNV activities are aimed at uniting under its auspices the demanded and competent young people, who are significantly changing life of Kazakhstan society and in the world.

In this regard Umarov informed about the Government's decision to extend the Partnership Agreement between the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan and the UN Volunteers under the full funding program for the next three years.

In turn, Kurbanov highly appreciated the special attention of Kazakhstan to the development and expansion of the volunteer movement, as well as the initiatives put forward by our country at the highest level to involve Kazakh volunteers in global UN projects.

In 2022, 73 Kazakh citizens carried out their activities as UN volunteers, of which 77% (or 56 people) were national UN volunteers, supporting the country's achievement of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.