EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:17, 29 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President's initiative to draw youth together

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM "The President's initiative will draw Kazakh youth together," political analyst Yerlan Sairov said.

    "It can be said that today's students, young scientists and specialists are the backbone of the country's politics. Young people will be given housing and funds to start business and implement scientific projects. Such support will empower them. The President's initiative will draw the youth together, form vigorous, independent, intelligent young people. We build today the foundation of our state backing the youth,"Sairov said.

    As earlier reported, on January 23 opening the Year of Youth of Kazakhstan the Head of State said that all the country's achievements are aimed at preparing for a future breakthrough in order not to fall behind the pace of the advanced nations.

    "That's why the youth is the key factor of the country's competitive strength. We have joined the top 50 advanced countries. That is not enough. Not only the countries but people start entering into rivalry with each other now. And the country with the creative generation that will develop science, education will win," the Head of State stressed.

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Year of Youth Youth policy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!