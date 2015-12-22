Kazakh President’s initiatives within SCO are weighty and authoritative, SCO Sec Gen says

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The initiatives of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are authoritative and weighty, Secretary-General of the SCO Dmitry Mezentsev says.

“Kazakhstan is one of the countries who pioneered the establishment of the SCO. Moreover, we know well how authoritative and weighty are the initiatives of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in regard to the SCO,” Mezentsev told in an interview to Kazakhstani journalists at the reception devoted to the SCO's activity in 2015.

He reminded that the initiative on establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union belonged to N.Nazarbayev. “Today this is an authoritative integration organization,” the SCO Secretary General noted.

“To my mind, holding the EXPO 2017 will help Kazakhstan once again strengthen its authority at the international arena and the system of foreign ties built by the Leader of the Nation both in bilateral and multilateral formats, including within the SCO,” concluded he.

Recall that Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to China Rashid Alimov will assume the office of the SCO Secretary General on January 1, 2016. D. Mezentsev will represent Sakhalin oblast in the Council of Federation (Upper Chamber of the Russian Parliament).