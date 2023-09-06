EN
    17:16, 06 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President’s new Press Secretary named

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By presidential order, the new head of the department of internal policy of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan and the Press Secretary of the Kazakh President have been appointed, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    According to the order, Aizhan Shainazarova has been named the new head of the department of internal policy in the Kazakh President’s Administration.

    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Nurmukhamed Baigarayev is now the new Press Secretary of the Kazakh President.


