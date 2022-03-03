Kazakh President’s press service launches official Telegram Channel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh President’s press service launched an official Telegram Channel https://t.me/bort_01,» the press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali said.

On March 1 this year the President’s press service launched the Telegram Channel to broadcast news, announcements, express analytics, infographics, informal photos and video from various events.

Uali invites all to subscribe for updates on the President’s Telegram Channel.