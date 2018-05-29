Kazakh President’s program article translated into official UN languages

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With the support from the Central Communications Service, the L.N.Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU) hosted a forum of foreign students of the university, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 500 foreign students took part in the meeting. The key discussion topic was the involvement of foreign students in the implementation of "Rukhani Janghyru" Program.

The speakers shared their proposals on the directions in expanding "Rukhani Janghyru" Program's informational and cultural space on a global stage.

Jeremy Convert, a student from France, announced the launch of "1001 Kadam" student project that implies running "Rukhani Janghyru" Program campaign overseas by the end of the year. In particular, it is planned that the students will donate books about Kazakhstan to foreign universities and libraries, address roundtables and conferences, publish newspaper and magazine articles, and actively discuss the country's achievements on social media.

The ENU students called on all foreign and Kazakhstani students of universities, including abroad, to support this campaign.

Besides, the project of translation of Nursultan Nazarbayev's Article "The Course into the Future: Spiritual Modernization" into the official UN languages was presented at the forum. The project was developed with the participation of foreign students and the invited foreign professors.

In addition, the forum organizers announced the kickoff of the student project "Biz Latynsha Zhazamiz - Latyndy Qoldaimyz" (We write in the Latin script - support the Latin script) on social media.