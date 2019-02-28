Kazakh President's social initiatives to raise living standards, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The XVIII Congress of Nur Otan Party, dated to the 20th anniversary of the political organization, completed its work in Astana.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed a number of measures aimed at social support and raising people's living standards. Funds will be allocated form the budget and the National Fund," an expert of the information and analytical department of Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the President of Kazakhstan Zhiembet Zhumagulov said.



He stressed, that the Head of State charged to build more than 40,000 rental apartments mainly for the needy out of the large families.



He also added that KZT 500 bln would be allotted annually for these purposes. It is planned to raise housing availability for the large, single-parent and low-income families.