Kazakh President’s Special Representative, OSCE ODIHR Director have talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President's Special Representative for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan met with visiting Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Matteo Mecacci, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting Kazykhan told him about the reforms initiated by the Head of State in the sphere of human rights and supremacy of law, the country’s sustainable development priorities. The parties debated the current state and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE institutions in the sphere of security, economic and political development in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Matteo Mecacci highly appreciated the President’s reforms and expressed readiness to contribute to Kazakhstan’s efforts.