Kazakh President`s state-of the-nation address presented at UN platform

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Yerlan Alimbayev took part in the general debate and made a statement at the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In his speech at the main UN human rights platform, the Kazakh diplomat informed the members and observers of the Council about the key elements of the state-of-the-nation address of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «The Economic course of Just Kazakhstan», including the measures taken in the areas of human rights protection, ensuring the rule of law and further democratization of the country.

In addition, Ambassador Alimbayev reiterated the country’s commitment to further strengthen cooperation with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN human rights mechanisms and the international community on the way of building an inclusive and sustainable future for all.