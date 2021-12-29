EN
    22:50, 29 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex celebrates 25th anniversary

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President was founded 25 years ago on December 29, 1996, Kazinform reports.

    Since the first day it covers the President’s work, development of the President's reforms, initiatives and tasks. The TV and Radio Complex makes short films, videos, as well as sociopolitical programs. Over the past 25 years it filmed over 800 documentaries. It is also broadcast in Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, TikTok.

    The TV and Radio Complex is not just a chronicler but also an important part of the cultural heritage of the people and country.


