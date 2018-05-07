Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex congratulates on Defender's Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan has disseminated the video extending congratulations on the Defender of the Fatherland Day, our correspondent reports.

"Our dear men, fathers, grandfathers and brothers! Let us congratulate you on the great day of May 7, the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland. The TV and Radio Complex reps from the bottom of our heart congratulate all of you whishing all you wellbeing, courage and bravery," the message of the complex posted on its Facebook page reads.