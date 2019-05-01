Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex releases Unity Day video

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan has released a video congratulating Kazakhstan on the People's Unity Day marked today, May 1st.

"Dear compatriots! Let me congratulate you on one of the most important holidays of our country, the People's Unity Day of Kazakhstan. Wish you all peace, good health and wellbeing," the message reads.



The video contains bright moments of the festive events with participation of the national Diasporas, living in Kazakhstan and words of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarabayev stating that "we are the one nation of strong and responsible people, we jointly build Kazakhstan, all success we have is our common cause. We have the one Motherland, Kazakhstan."