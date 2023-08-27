Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex to launch new Silk Way Cinema TV channel Sep 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM New international TV channel Silk Way Cinema will begin broadcasting from September 1, 2023, Kazinform reports.

The new TV channel will broadcast 24/7 in Kazakh and Russian languages in more than 10 neighboring countries. The team of the new satellite channel will broadcast educational programs, documentary and musical projects, and TV series. Silk Way Cinema will also broadcast films from the republican TV channels and Kazakhfilm studio.

Silk Way Cinema is a source of positive mood, and the audience of the new channel will be offered exclusive home-produced content.

The new media resource of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan plans to become an ambassador of the domestic creative industry, strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between neighboring states, as well as provide high-quality content for the Kazakh diaspora in different countries.

The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President is the biggest media company in Kazakhstan which unites Kazinform International News Agency, Jibek Joly and Silk Way TV channels as well as Documentary Films Centre.

Launched on September 1, 2022, Jibek Joly, first national satellite TV channel, broadcasts in 118 countries in Kazakh, Russian, English, Uzbek and Kyrgyz languages via HotbIRD 13B, Galaxy 19, Yamal 401 90° (FSU), Türksat 3A, KazSat 3 (Kazakhstan) and Measat 3A satellites under the new «Silk Way» brand. The total audience of Jibek Joly and its satellite version Silk Way exceeds 300,000 viewers around the world.