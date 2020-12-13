Kazakh President’s video address to Climate Ambition Summit published

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The video address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Climate Ambition Summit held to mark 5 years since the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement has been published, Kazinform cites the official Facebook page of Akorda.

Notably, the video address was delivered by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the online Climate Ambition Summit held to mark 5 years since the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement. The Summit convened by the UN, Great Britain, and France in partnership with Italy and Chile brought together Heads of 75 countries and governments, heads of international organizations, business structures, and reps of public and academic circles vie videoconference.