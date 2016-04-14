EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:38, 14 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Saudi Arabia King discuss most pressing global issues

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the margins of the 13th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) today, the president's press service reports.

    At the meeting the sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in commercial and economic, investment, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian sectors.

    The Kazakh President and King Salman of Saudi Arabia exchanged views on the most pressing issues of international agenda as well as fight against terrorism and extremis globally.

    Additionally, the two leaders touched upon the OIC Summit, expressing hope it will be fruitful and that decisions made at the Istanbul Summit will be effective.

    2  

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Events OIC Terrorism Kazinform's Timeline News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!