Kazakh President, Saudi King hold telephone conversation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Akorda press service reports.

The heads of state exchanged views on the current situation on the global oil market and discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of President Nazarbayev to Saudi Arabia in October 2016.

Saudi King noted that he pays special attention to the development of bilateral relations with Kazakhstan and intends to instruct Saudi companies to participate in the implementation of oil and gas processing projects in Kazakhstan.

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also congratulated the President of Kazakhstan on the success of the EXPO-2017 and the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology that were held in Astana.

The two leaders agreed to further support the practice of exchanging visits.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Saudi side.