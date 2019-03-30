EN
    22:15, 30 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Saudi King talked over phone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone talk with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The Saudi King congratulated the President of Kazakhstan on the assumption of office and wished him success in this important post.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked King Salman for warm congratulations and expressed confidence that friendly Kazakh-Saudi relations would be strengthened further for the two countries' benefit.

    The President pointed out a huge contribution of the Leader of the Nation to the development of cooperation with Saudi Arabia and stated that he would continue the work aimed at strengthening the mutually beneficial ties.

    The heads of state expressed mutual interest in further expansion of the bilateral trade-economic and investment cooperation.

    The conversation was initiated by the Saudi side.

