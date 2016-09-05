EN
    13:09, 05 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Saudi Prince met in China

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of G20 Summit in China's Hangzhou, Akorda informed.

    The meeting discussed the issues of interaction in  a number of key areas of the Kazakh-Saudi partnership.

    The sides pointed out huge potential for further expansion of bilateral cooperation in various spheres and agreed on boosting inter-state contacts.

    Besides, N.Nazarbayev and Mohammed bin Salman exchanged views on the most urgent issues of regional and international agendas. 

