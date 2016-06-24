EN
    14:09, 24 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President: SCO needs Eurasian transport hub

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - A Eurasian transport hub is needed to unite the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and observer states, says President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    "Integration of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative will open new prospects of cooperation," President Nazarbayev said at the meeting of the SCO Heads of State in the expanded format in Tashkent.

    "I suggest creating a Eurasian transit and transport hub that will unite the SCO member states and observer states. For its part, Kazakhstan started implementing the Nurly zhol program that completes the EEU and the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative harmoniously," the Kazakh leader added.

