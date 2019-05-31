EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:07, 31 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Secretary of Russian Security Council discuss coop

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The sides discussed cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia in strengthening regional and global security including within the international organizations.

    The parties also exchanged views on raising effectiveness of the two states' interaction in security sphere.

