Kazakh President sends a letter to Xi Jinping following coronavirus spread

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to President of China Xi Jinping following the coronavirus spread.

«Highly appreciating the decisions and measures of Chinese authorities to bring under control and curb the dangerous virus spread, Kassym –Jomart Tokayev informed President of China of the decision of Kazakhstan’s Government to render China humanitarian aid in case of need,» Kazakh President’s press secretary Berik Uali posted on his Facebook account.

The President also focused on the Kazakh Government’s measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus in Kazakhstan.