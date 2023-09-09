EN
    17:11, 09 September 2023

    Kazakh President sends a telegram of condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences to King Mohammed VI on the numerous human casualties caused by the devastating earthquake in the Marrakech-Safi region.

    «Sharing a grief of an irreparable loss, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to you and all the brotherly people of Morocco,» the telegram says, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

