Kazakh President sends a telegram of condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences to King Mohammed VI on the numerous human casualties caused by the devastating earthquake in the Marrakech-Safi region.

«Sharing a grief of an irreparable loss, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to you and all the brotherly people of Morocco,» the telegram says, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.