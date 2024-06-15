Kazakh President sends condolences to family members of Murat Auezov

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent condolences to the family members of well-known public and political figure, culturologist, and diplomat Murat Auezov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

In his letter of condolences, the President said Murat Auezov was a great person who dedicated his life to enriching the spiritual world of the nation and expanding horizons of Kazakh literature. Actively involved in the country’s public and political activities he made a great contribution to raising the country’s standing in the international arena.

The President said Murat Auezov, who lived a bright life and worthily continued the path of his talented father Mukhtar Auezov, would be always remembered.