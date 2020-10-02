Kazakh President sends congratulatory telegram to new Emir of Kuwait

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to the new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State confirmed readiness to develop bilateral cooperation based on friendship and mutual support for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan and Kuwait. Kassym-Jomaty Tokayev wished the Emir success and the friendly people of Kuwait prosperity and welfare.