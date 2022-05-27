EN
    17:15, 27 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President sends letter of appreciation to cultural figure Aitzhan Toktagan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of appreciation to the honored worker of culture Aitzhan Toktagan who conducted a large-scale dombra lesson for students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «You've made a huge contribution to the promotion of the cultural heritage of our people, opened the musical works and their authors the world has not known before. Your works based on the results of years-long research and studies are in use as textbooks at musical schools and other education facilities. The dombra lesson organized by you united thousands of students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School. The event facilitated the rise in the interest in the art of Kazakh kyi and deepened the knowledge of the upcoming generation. I am sure that the cultural campaign aimed at promoting the national art will take a worthy place in the Guinness Book of Records,» reads the congratulatory letter.



