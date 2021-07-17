EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:37, 17 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President sends telegram of condolences to King of Belgium

    None
    None
    NUR-SUTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev send a telegram of condolences to King Philippe of Belgium over the disastrous flooding, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State on his own behalf and behalf of the people of Kazakhstan expressed deepest condolences to King Philippe and the people of Belgium. The President wished those injured speedy recovery and those went missing return safe home.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!