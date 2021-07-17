Kazakh President sends telegram of condolences to King of Belgium

NUR-SUTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev send a telegram of condolences to King Philippe of Belgium over the disastrous flooding, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State on his own behalf and behalf of the people of Kazakhstan expressed deepest condolences to King Philippe and the people of Belgium. The President wished those injured speedy recovery and those went missing return safe home.