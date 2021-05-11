Kazakh President sends telegram of condolences to President of Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of AfghanistanAshraf Ghani, the Akorda press service reports.

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was deeply saddened to learn the horrific news about the terrorist attacks in Puli Alam of Logar province and Kabul, which resulted in numerous casualties, mostly innocent children, and caused serious injuries to many.

«I join your country-fellows and the entire international community in strongly condemning these heinous crimes. Kazakhstan reaffirms its full solidarity with the Afghan people at this difficult time. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the most sincere condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families who lost their beloved ones. I also wish a speedy recovery to those wounded,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's telegram reads.