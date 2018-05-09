Kazakh President sends telegram of congratulations to new PM of Armenia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan on his election to the post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the press service of Akorda reports.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed his confidence that under the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia will continue maintaining the policy aimed at sustainable development and improvement of the social wellbeing of the country's population.

"I am certain that the relations of friendship and mutual understanding that have developed between the two countries will continue to serve as a reliable basis for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia in the spirit of traditional partnership for the benefit of our peoples," the telegram reads.