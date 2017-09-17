Kazakh President sends telegram to Gennady Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has sent a telegram to Gennady Golovkin after the fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for WBA, WBC, IBO, IBF, and The Ring titles, held in Las Vegas, the Akorda press service reports.

"Millions of Kazakhstanis were passionately rooting for you in unison, and, withstanding a tough competition in the stubborn and uncompromising fight, you showed the uncrushable will and the best skills.

Let your professionalism, tremendous capacity, deserved authority and, above all, obsessive commitment be a key to splendid achievements in the future," the text reads.

At the end of the telegram, the President of Kazakhstan wished sound health and future career success to the boxer.