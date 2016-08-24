EN
    19:21, 24 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Serbian PM discussed main areas of coop

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade, Akorda press service informs.

    The sides discussed the main areas of bilateral cooperation including strengthening of  political dialogue and cultural  exchange, development of ties in transport, tourism and construction of infrastructure.

    The sides exchanged also views on the most relevant issues of the international agenda.

    N.Nazarbayev and  Vučić noted significant potential for further strengthening and expansion of the Kazakh-Serbian interaction.   

