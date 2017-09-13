Kazakh President set to visit Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on September 16, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

In Tashkent, President Nazarbayev will meet with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss ways of further development of bilateral relations. Participation in the Kazakh-Uzbek Business Forum is also on President Nazarbayev's agenda during the visit to Uzbekistan.



Nursultan Nazarbayev's working visit to Turkmenistan is scheduled on September 17. As part of his visit, the Head of State will attend the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat.