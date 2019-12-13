Kazakh President sets a new industrial task before Government

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a new industrial task before the Government, Kazinform reports.

«Industrialization gave an impact on the development of agrochemistry. Today the majority of Kazakhstani agrarians are provided with domestic products. The other sectors of the processing industry also report efficient growth dynamics. Another highlight is the industrial development 4.0. The pilot projects aimed at the digitalization of Kazakhstan-based industrial enterprises are being realized the countrywide. There are seven model digital plants so far in Kazakhstan,» the Head of State said at the Altyn Sapa solemn awarding ceremony.

«The Government is tasked to bring the number of large and medium-sized processing enterprises that introduced digital technologies up to 200 by 2025. As a result, it should ensure a transition from the current technological development level to the so-called smart production, i.e. full automation and robotization,» Tokayev resumed.