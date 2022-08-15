Kazakh President sets tasks aimed at protecting business

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov, who reported on the results of the Agency’s work for the past 7 months, the Akorda press service reports.

He reported that investigation of 857 cases completed, the damage worth KZT 88 bln was paid. 33 organized crime groups were eliminated as part of fight against shadow economy. Thanks to taken measures the size of the shadow economy for the past three years decreased from 23 to 19%.

Following the meeting the Head of State set tasks aimed at protecting business and interests of citizens.

