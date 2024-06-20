Kazakh President sets tasks to strengthen emergency ministry agencies

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with minister of emergency situations Chingis Arinov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed about the activity and plans of the ministry. Tokayev was reported on the optimization of the staffing structure and strengthening of technical-material provision of the emergency situations ministry.

Arinov informed about the construction of the Civil Defense Academy, renewal of the air fleet and establishment of a national naval force on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

According to the minister, construction of 20 fire stations is underway; prefabricated fire station and dormitory projects have piloted in the capital. The ministry is carrying out work to better the systems of prevention and quick response to different natural and man-made emergencies.

The President was also briefed about the measures to digitalize rescue forces, enhancing human resources and strengthening social support for civil defense personnel.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of concrete tasks aimed at ensuring public safety and enhancing the agencies of the emergency situations ministry.