Kazakh President signs 6 laws

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State attended a ceremony of signing of a number of key laws adopted following the national referendum held in June 2022 to amend the Constitution, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the outcomes of the referendum will allow for a new model of interaction between the branches of power, pave the way for the participation of citizens in state governance, and reinforce the guarantees for the protection of human rights and freedoms.

«The constitutional reform marked the beginning of a new era in the history of Kazakhstan. It allowed to consolidate the political changes of the past three years and lay a solid foundation for further strengthening of our statehood. From now on, the principles of justice, transparency, and solidarity are to be strictly observed. The referendum showed convincingly that unprecedented external and internal challenges could be faced. The constitutional reforms’ practical implementation has begun,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

According to him, the legislative initiatives adopted by parliament is of strong humanitarian and human rights orientation.

The Head of State stressed that the idea of justice should be the basis of the public policy of Kazakhstan.

«The basis of social justice is laws adequate to the demands of time and systemic corruption countering, hard-working citizens, and youth’s striving for advanced knowledge. The State must create all necessary conditions for the implementation of this concept,» said Tokayev.

He said that the laws taken by parliament regulate the transition to the mixed election system. So, a part of deputies of the Majilis and regional maslikhats, all deputies of district maslikhats will be elected in single-mandate constituencies.

In addition, election of akims (governors) of districts and mayors of cities of regional significance is introduced.

As the Kazakh President highlighted the constitutional reform will make the basis of the state structure of the country even stronger, open the way for the development of the civil society, and strengthen the mutual understanding and national dialogue.

Within the ceremony, the Head of State signed six laws.









Photo: akorda.kz











