Kazakh President signs amendments extending legalization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on an amnesty of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan,

repatriates and persons having residence permits in the Republic of Kazakhstan in connection with legalization of property," according to the press service of Akorda. The law is aimed at the implementation of the Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps" to implement the five institutional reforms, extension of legalization, improvement and promotion of legalization procedures. The text of the law is published in the press.