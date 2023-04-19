EN
    21:10, 19 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President signs constitutional changes on administrative reform

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on introduction of amendments and additions to some constitutional laws on administrative reform in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    In addition, the Law on introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts on administrative reform in Kazakhstan was inked.

    The texts of the Laws shall be published in the press.


