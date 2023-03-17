Kazakh President signs law increasing legal liability for tortures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts on human rights in the sphere of criminal procedure, execution of sentences, prevention of tortures and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment», Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The text of the law is published in the press.

The law provides for a rule strengthening sanctions for inciting mass riots, including using telecommunication networks, for disorderly and insulting behavior committed as part of a criminal group, murder and aggravated violence committed as part of a criminal group.