EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:06, 01 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President signs law on cooperation with CIS member states in case of nuclear disaster

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement on cooperation of CIS member states to assure readiness in the case of nuclear disaster or in the case of radiological emergency and mutual assistance in mitigation of their consequences», the Akorda press service reports.

    On January 21 the Senate adopted the draft law «On ratification of the Agreement on cooperation of CIS member states to assure readiness in the case of nuclear disaster or in the case of radiological emergency and mutual assistance in mitigation of their consequences».

    The Agreement is called to facilitate procedures for carrying across the border the special-purpose emergency rescue teams, experts, equipment, vehicles and materials used in the case of nuclear disaster or radiological emergency.


    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!