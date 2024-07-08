EN
    13:51, 08 July 2024

    Kazakh President signs law against gambling

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts regarding gambling business, lottery activity, health, state labor inspection, state control and avoiding unnecessary legal regulations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Law introduces restrictive and incentive regulations aimed at reducing gambling addition among the population.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan
