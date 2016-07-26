Kazakh President signs law on payments and payment systems

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On payments and payment systems" aimed at regulation of relations in the sphere of payment market, the president's press service reports.

Additionally, the President inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of payments and payment systems" that will bring the existing legislation in sync with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On payments and payment systems".



The texts of the laws will be published in the press.