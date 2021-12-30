Kazakh President signs Law on responsible treatment of animals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On responsible treatment of animals», the Akorda press service reports.

The text of the law is published in the press.

Besides, the Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on responsible treatment of animals» and the Law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Administrative Code of Kazakhstan on responsible treatment of animals».

The texts of the laws are published in the press.