    13:00, 03 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President signs order appointing Galymzhan Pirmatov Chairman of National Bank

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the order appointing Galymzhan Pirmatov as the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Earlier it was reported that the candidature of Galymzhan Pirmatov for the Chairman of the National Bank was approved during a plenary session of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.


    Kazakhstan National Bank of Kazakhstan Parliament President of Kazakhstan
