Kazakh President, Singapore Deputy PM cover new economic cooperation prospects

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore Heng Swee Keat, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State expressed gratitude to the Government of Singapore for organizing the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum. President Tokayev stated this event would serve as a valuable incentive for Kazakh and Singaporean companies to explore new avenues in the markets of the two countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev filled in the Singaporean delegation about the comprehensive reforms currently underway in Kazakhstan with the objective of enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and creating favorable conditions for potential investors.

Heng Swee Keat observed that Kazakhstan and Singapore could facilitate the broadening of cooperation between Central Asian and ASEAN countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Heng Swee Keat expressed their willingness to further intensify partnership through collaboration between government agencies and business structures.

Utmost attention was paid to the matters of nation-building and global economy, including digitalization, technology development, artificial intelligence and human capital.