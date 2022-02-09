EN
    17:01, 09 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Speaker of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan have talks

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Nuriddinjon Ismailov, the Speaker of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State said that Uzbekistan is the fraternal country and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, that’s why Kazakhstan attaches special importance to the development of bilateral ties. The countries cooperate in political, trade and economic, humanitarian and cultural spheres. He noted that parliamentary diplomacy plays special role in this context.

    In his turn, the Speaker expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet and conveyed sincere wishes on behalf of the President of Uzbekistan.


    Uzbekistan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
