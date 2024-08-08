Kazakh President specifies one of the key competitive advantages of Central Asia

The most important and precious resources of Central Asia is a young intellectual generation, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his article “The Renaissance of Central Asia: On the path towards sustainable development and prosperity” for Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated Central Asia is one of the ‘youngest’ regions of the world. The average age of the population is just 28.7 years old. According to the US estimates the median age of the population in the region will reduce to 28.3 years old which is far below the forecasts in other regions, for example, North America (41.5), Europe (46.8), and China (48). It is a unique advantage that opens wide opportunities for economic and social development in all five countries of the region.

The President underlined the youth may become a driving force for the processes of renovation in economic, technological and cultural spheres.

He noted the key to success amid global competition lies in the hands of the growing generation. Deepening of education and science cooperation, strengthening of youth ties and development of joint platforms aimed at expanding opportunities and development of the potential of the younger generation come to the forefront.

The Head of State added that Kazakhstan actively supports the development of cooperation between universities, the opening of branches of Central Asian universities in all five countries and joint faculties.

We highly appreciate striving of the youth from neighboring countries to receive higher education in Kazakhstan and significantly increase quotas for them to study in the country’s universities. Today some 9,000 students from Central Asian nations study in Kazakhstan. For the past few years top foreign universities opened their branches in Kazakhstan. Technological parks and engineering centers open countrywide, the Head of State said.

The President highlighted that the countries join hands to build an integrated Central Asian higher education space.