Kazakh President states importance of moving to new economic model

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is to state his vision on the economic policy of the country in the upcoming state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan in September, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«A serious impetus needs to be given to the economic development of Kazakhstan to move to a completely new stage. There comes a critical historical moment, and the Kazakh economy can no longer remain in its today’s state. It’s for certain. It’s my deep conviction. Firstly, the government’s task is to give corresponding proposals. Secondly, it is to provide a guarantee that plans to be prepared according to those proposals are to be implemented. I won’t deny that I personally ponder over the development and preparation of a new economic model,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State mentioned that he criticized the domestic economists. «I believe that they’re not doing enough, lack creativity, fail in understanding the tasks facing us and the state in general,» he said.

According to him, people demand concrete solutions to the most pressing issues. «Ensuring the decent level of living of people is directly connected with our conceptual vision of the development of the country’s economy, which requires cardinal decisions,» said Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pavlodar region for a working visit. The President inspected the TPP in Ekibastuz and got familiarized with repairing works underway. The Kazakh Head of State instructed to timely restore the work of the TPP.