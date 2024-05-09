Kazakh President states the need to set up 'seamless logistics' among EAEU states

The presence of a sustainable system of transport connectivity with foreign markets is a basic condition of forging long-term integration. This is what President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the jubilee summit of the Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow on May 8, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

“Today, the Eurasian transport framework ensures effective trade links between Europe and Asia, North and South. However, in the coming decades, the deterioration of infrastructure in the Eurasian region will become more tangible, and the need for its renewal will only grow. Therefore, the modernization and expansion of transport and logistics infrastructure is a priority issue,” the Kazakh President said.

“In Kazakhstan, we plan to repair 11,000 kilometers and lay more than 5,000 kilometers of new railways by 2030. As part of One Belt, One Road initiative, a Kazakh terminal was built in the Chinese city of Xi’an, which accounts for up to 40% of container transportations on the Chinese-European route. We also plan to launch five cross-border transport and logistics hubs on the borders with Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and on the Caspian Sea,” he noted.

The Kazakh President informed the meeting participants of the launch of large-scale modernization of international vehicle checkpoints along the entire perimeter of the country. These comprehensive infrastructure solutions will promote further conjunction and expansion of the potential of the Eurasian transport corridors.

"The railway sector of Kazakhstan will gain a new impulse to the development with the creation of a common digital eco-system. Next year, we plan to apply artificial intelligence elements in railway transportations sector. The application of up-to-date technologies will let increase significantly the efficiency of transportations and minimize the costs. It is important to create seamless logistics by harmonizing tariff policy and customs procedures as well as establishing a common Eurasian digital corridor,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh President also proposed to begin implementing a mechanism for remote verification of all shipping documents using QR codes and mutual recognition of digital documents.