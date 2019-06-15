EN
    14:32, 15 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President suggest building comprehensive collective security system under CICA aegis

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM "One of the priority issues of the agenda is ensuring constructive negotiations on disputable problems and resolution of conflicts in their initial stage. This calls for development of an effective political framework for cooperation between the member states," Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the V CICA Summit underway in Dushanbe.

    The President also mentioned the development of the collective security system.

    "That's why it is quite possible to build the comprehensive collective security system under the CICA aegis in the near future to carry out international mediation," the Kazakh President stated.

