    16:55, 21 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President suggests building trade and logistics, wholesale distribution centres

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested today building the EAEU system of trade and logistics, and wholesale distribution centres, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan started the joint project aimed at building the Central Asian international trade and economic cooperation centre. It will be located along the Western Europe-Western China strategic highway. It is expected to boost mutual transit trade, to provide safety of goods,» Kassym-Jomart Toakyev said.

    The President proposed to jointly develop the same joint infrastructure involving all the EAEU member states.

    As stated there such a system is expected to ensure food security, support agro-industrial sector potential, and correspondingly reduce prices for basic goods.


